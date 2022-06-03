Pachathuruthu scheme to be extended

State-level inauguration by Chief Minister tomorrow

The government is gearing up to enhance the green cover in the State by involving local bodies in the drive to protect biodiversity and restore environmental equilibrium. Efforts are on to extend the Pachathuruthu (green island) project by bringing it under the Navakeralam action plan.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to inaugurate the new programme at a function to be held at Palapuzha Ayyapankovil in Muzhakunnu grama panchayat, Kannur, on Sunday as part of the World Environment Day celebrations.

Saplings will be planted in 136 acres of land at Ayyapankovil to mark the occasion. People’s representatives; officials; and social, political and cultural leaders are expected to participate.

Simultaneously, the greening drive will be inaugurated in all districts. The Muzhakunnu panchayat is planning to set up a biodiversity garden at Ayyapankovil.

The Pachathuruthu project involves the creation of forest patches with endemic species of flora in public places and unused properties. It seeks to combat climate change and restore environmental health.

As many as 1,850 forest patches were created in 574 acres of land In the earlier version of the project under the Haritha Keralam Mission.