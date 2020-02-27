P. Parameswaran was a role model: Bhagwat

P. Parameswaran, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideologue and founder-director of the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram (BVK) who passed away on February 9, was a ‘karmayogi’ and a role model, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said.

“Above all, he was a very compassionate human being, a swayamsevak, a pracharak. Such personalities are the expression of eternal presence,” Mr. Bhagwat said, speaking at Namami Parameswaram, a function organised by the BVK here on Wednesday to remember Parameswarji, as he was popularly known.

True ‘shraddhanjali’ could be offered to him by trying to achieve the qualities that he had displayed in life, Mr. Bhagwat said. “There is never a vacuum. It should be filled by us. That should be the real ‘Ssraddhanjali’ to him,” he said.

Parameswaran was the embodiment of the qualities required for a swayamsevak and a pracharak. He displayed strength, character, was knowledgeable and was a fighter. A humble person, he was a living model of Gita Upadesh who had grasped its essence, Mr. Bhagwat said.

‘Humble personality’

Speakers at the function remembered Parameswaran as a self-effacing and humble personality who possessed a sharp intellect and dedicated his life to society.

Swami Viviktananda, president, Chinmaya Mission, said the Bhagavad Gita should be declared a national book as it was a hand book on life itself. V.R. Prabodhachandran Nair, former chairman, Kerala Kalamandalam, presided.