Over 66,000 people to add names to electoral rolls

More than 66,000 people have applied in the district for adding their names to the electoral rolls ahead of the Assembly polls.
The district administration on Wednesday put the number of applications received between October 16 and December 31, 2020, at 66,107. The applications are being processed and the final voters’ list will be published after scrutiny later this month.
Applications could continue to be filed via the Election Commission of India website www.voterportal.eci.gov.in or the ‘Voter Helpline’ mobile app, the district administration said.
Thiruvananthapuram taluk received the highest number of applications; 27,205. Neyyattinkara received 11,334 applications, while Nedumangad taluk received 10,550. The number of applications received in the other taluks are as follows: Varkala (4,630), Chirayinkeezhu (7,663) and Kattakada (4,725).
Additionally, election officials in the district have also received applications from 47 NRIs. The district was progressing well in the revision of electoral rolls, electoral rolls observer Sharmila Mary Joseph said. She was speaking after reviewing the progress of work at a meeting held at the Collectorate on Wednesday. District Collector Navjot Khosa presided over the meeting.
