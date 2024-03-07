GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 600 Cusat students bag impressive placements

March 07, 2024 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 640 final year students pursuing various courses at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) bagged impressive placements in the current campus recruitment season.

Leading IT companies were among the key recruiters this time. The highest pay package was ₹25 lakh a year, while the average salary was ₹6.7 lakh. There was no increase in the highest annual pay package compared to last year. However, there was a spike in the average monthly salary this time. In 2023, it was around ₹4.9 lakh. Around 50 companies attended the campus recruitment process this season. Four companies offered more than ₹15 lakh pay packet annually.

The companies that offered jobs included CISCO, TCS, Accenture, Air India, Tata Projects, IBM, MRF, Ernst &Young, UST, Tata Elxsi, L&T Construction, Tata Consulting Engineers, Hyundai, Visteon, Alstom, Reliance Industries, Tata Power, and IOCL. The major recruiters including TCS, IBM, and Accenture are expected in the second phase of recruitment.

Admissions are open to the various programmes offered by the varsity. The applications for Common Entrance Test (CAT-2024) for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can be submitted till March 15, for MBA programmes by April 30, and for MTech programmes by May 31. Details can be had from https://admissions.cusat.ac.in

