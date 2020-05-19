Kerala

Over 1,000 private buses to ply

Operators seek more concessions from govt.

Private bus operators in the State who are demanding more concessions from the government to resume services have decided to allow bus operators who have not submitted Form G to start services from Wednesday.

“We are not satisfied with the 50% fare hike and waiver of road tax for buses. We do not want to cause hardship to passengers and the government in the prevailing conditions. Hence, we have asked the private bus owners who have not submitted Form G to resume services,” Lawrence Babu, chairman of the Joint Action Committee of Bus Owners, told The Hindu.

Of the 12,000 private buses, 10,600 had submitted Form G to avoid paying motor vehicle tax and action by the Road Transport Authority.

“We have asked the remaining buses to enter the road from Wednesday and operate intradistrict services from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” he said.

Mr. Babu, who is also the general secretary of the Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation, said the bus operators would meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran on Wednesday here and convey their concerns.

Government’s permission to carry passengers up to 50% of the seating capacity would actually translate only to 33% of the passenger capacity. The passenger capacity of a 38-seater bus was 57.

The services were allowed only for 12 hours and all concessions were allowed on these special buses, general convener of the committee T. Gopinathan and vice chairman Gokuldas said.

More time was needed to commence services as the buses were remaining idle for 58 days and needed repairs, they said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 11:31:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/over-1000-private-buses-to-ply/article31627090.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY