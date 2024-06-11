GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Orthodox Church congratulates Modi govt., hopes it will take steps to end Manipur violence

Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, supreme head of Church, expresses hope that new govt. will lead country towards further progress while upholding secularism and integrity

Published - June 11, 2024 06:41 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Congratulating the Narendra Modi government on coming to power at the Centre for the third time, the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church has expressed optimism that the new administration will make sincere efforts to prevent the ongoing clash in Manipur.

In a statement, Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, the supreme head of the Church, expressed hope that the new government would lead the country towards further progress while upholding secularism and its integrity.

“A true ruler is one who can treat all classes of people as equal and ensure their welfare. Secularism is the hallmark of our India. The Church firmly believes that the new government will be able to protect it like the apple of its eye. Let us hope that the Union government will make sincere efforts to prevent the recurrence of dark days like what happened in Manipur,” read the statement.

Recognition for Kerala

According to him, the Orthodox Church regards the inclusion of Suresh Gopi and George Kurien in the Union Cabinet as a sign of the Narendra Modi government’s recognition for Kerala. “The fact that the first order issued by the new government pertained to ensuring farm welfare is indeed a recognition of farmers who constitute a majority in the country,” the metropolitan added.

The statement assumed significance particularly following speculations that a section of the Orthodox Church is moving closer to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre and distancing itself from the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala.

Earlier this year, Geevarghese Mar Yulios, Metropolitan of the Kunnamkulam diocese, had openly stated that the BJP was not untouchable and criticised attempts to take certain quotes from Vicharadhara, RSS’ ideological manual authored by M.S. Golwalkar, out of context. The statement, however, triggered a torrent of reactions from within and outside the Orthodox Church, prompting the Church head to issue a clarification that the Church did not have either affinity or enmity towards any particular political organisation.

