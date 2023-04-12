Organs of a 32-year-old road accident victim gives new life to four

April 12, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST

Both kidneys and eyes of a brain-dead youth have given a fresh lease of life to four persons, thanks to the benevolence of the spouse of the deceased youth .

Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital gathered a huge medical team to perform a simultaneous double renal transplant on Wednesday to transplant the kidneys harvested from Balaramapuram-native Sharat Krishnan (32), who was declared brain-dead following a road traffic accident.

Two end-stage renal patients who were on the waiting list for kidneys under Mrithasanjeevani, the government’s deceased donor organ donation programme—a 48-year-old from Kaniyapuram and a 54-year-old from Mayyanad—were the organ recipients. Both the kidneys went to these persons with AB+ve blood group who were under treatment at MCH.

K-Sotto (Kerala State Organ Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) coordinated the transplant.