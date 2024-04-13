GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Organic chemist Vijay Nair passes away

He was a former director of the CSIR-Regional Research Laboratory-Thiruvananthapuram

April 13, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Cap: Vijay Nair

Vijay Nair, noted organic chemist and a former director of the CSIR-Regional Research Laboratory-Thiruvananthapuram (now CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology), passed away on Friday. He was 82.

He was director of RRL from 1997 to 2001. He had joined the CSIR facility after a 16-year stint with Lederle Laboratories Division of the American Cyanamid Company, New York.

Dr. Vijay Nair was noted for his work in organic synthesis. He held PhD degrees from the Banaras Hindu University and the University of British Columbia. After his tenure as Director ended, he served as CSIR Emeritus Scientist and later, Raja Ramanna Fellow (Department of Science and Technology) at NIIST. Around 50 students have completed their PhD under his supervision.

NIIST took to social media to condole the death. “His contributions to organic chemistry were immense and will always be remembered,” the institute said.

Dr. Vijay Nair lived at Poojappura in Thiruvananthapuram. He leaves behind his wife Sita V. Nair and daughters Vineetha and Neelima. The cremation will be held on Monday.

