Opposition disrupts Assembly over Minister’s ‘anti-Constitutional’ speech

Speaker disallows motion during Question Hour

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition disrupted the proceedings in the Assembly on Wednesday demanding the resignation of Culture and Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian over his allegedly disparaging comments about the Constitution.

The Opposition protest erupted when Speaker M.B. Rajesh stepped up to the rostrum, signalling the start of Question Hour. The UDF legislators flourished copies of the Constitution's Preamble and raised placards condemning Mr. Cherian's statement.

They accused Mr. Cherian of publicly disavowing his ministerial oath of office. Opposition lawmakers said Mr. Cherian had lost the right to continue in office. The treasury benches rose in support of Mr. Cherian. The UDF legislators trooped into the well of the House and mobbed the Speaker's dais.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan demanded that the Speaker set aside the usual Assembly business to debate Mr. Cherian's controversial averments about the Constitution.

A three-minute video clip of Mr. Cherian's allegedly anti-Constitutional speech at a Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] programme surfaced on Tuesday, triggering the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protests demanding Mr. Cherian's resignation.

Mr. Rajesh said previous rulings and precedent dictated that the chair could not entertain motion during Question Hour. He requested the UDF to press the adjournment motion during Zero Hour.

Mr. Satheesan protested the Speaker's decision and led UDF legislators out of the House. The MLAs continued their protest in front of B.R. Ambedkar's statue in the Assembly precincts. Mr. Rajesh adjourned the House for the day.

Speaking to reporters after the Opposition walkout, Mr. Satheesan said Mr. Cherian had spoken in the voice of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue M.S. Golwalkar. Mr. Cherian had echoed Golwalkar's opinion that the Constitution was a colonial bequest to the nation.

Mr. Satheesan alleged that Mr. Cherian had attempted to undermine the stature of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, the Constitution's revered architect.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P.K. Kunhalikutty said Mr. Cherian had, at a stroke, weakened the national movement against the BJP-led Central government's attempts to chip away at the Constitution's secular, federal and democratic foundations.