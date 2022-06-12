Oppn. raising meaningless allegations: Karat 

The United Democratic Font (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are trying to create problems out a meaningless issue, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] national leader Prakash Karat has alleged.

Interacting with mediapersons in Thrissur on Sunday morning, Mr. Karat said the gold smuggling case had been investigated in detail by all Central agencies and they were proceeding with the case and chargesheet.

“This is nothing but a planned attempt to target the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and the Chief Minister,” he said, adding that the LDF was trying to explain things to the people.