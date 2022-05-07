‘Operation Jaladhara’ to be completed by May 15

Project designed to avert flooding in the district during the rainy season

Project designed to avert flooding in the district during the rainy season

District Collector Navjot Khosa has directed officials to complete 'Operation Jaladhara,' designed to avert flooding in the district during the rainy season, before May 15.

The Collector chaired a meeting to review the progress of work. 'Operation Jaladhara' involves clearing the silt and wastes that have accumulated in the Neyyar, Karamana, Killi, Vamanapuram and Mamom rivers, and their tributaries before the onset of the southwest monsoon in June.

Work is in progress in 94 points along these rivers. The overall supervision of the work is invested with a district-level panel chaired by the District Collector that has the district panchayat president as co-chair and the chief executive officer of the District Disaster Management Authority as the convenor.

Activities related to the protection of each of the rivers will be led by an officer of the Irrigation department. The rivers are being cleaned by MGNREGS workers using special machinery with assistance from the panchayats.