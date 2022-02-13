O.N.V. Kurup remembered

The poetry of O.N.V. Kurup will continue to live in the hearts of Keralites even though the poet is no more, writer Perumbadavam Sreedharan has said.

Speaking at the 'ONV Smrithi' organised by the Vichar Vibhag of the Congress to mark the poet's death anniversary, Mr. Sreedharan recalled that ONV was instrumental in gaining for Malayalam the status of classical language.

UDF convener M.M. Hassan said that O. N. V. Kurup spoke for humanity, transcending ideologies. Keralites respect and cherish not the politician in O.N.V. Kurup, but the poet in him, Mr. Hassan said. Mr. Hassan said he cannot forget O.N.V. the patriot who spoke out against China at a public event.

O.N.V. always kept a distinction between his literature and his politics, critic P.K. Rajasekharan said.

Priya K. John, Dr. Sreeyuktha, and Rakhi R.S. recited O.N.V.'s poems at the event.