Online training for young ‘environmental leaders’

An online training programme titled ‘Mentoring young environmental leaders for transforming Alappuzha’ being organised jointly by various government agencies, environmental organisations and student associations to create awareness of global warming and climate change has evoked good response, especially from students.

Beginning January 2021, the organisers have so far conducted 15 sessions. A total of 23 eminent resource persons have imparted lessons to around 5,000 students.

As part of the initiative, special focus is being given on clean watershed area of waterbodies. As many as 124 higher secondary schools in the district have joined the campaign. “We aim to raise more than ₹10 lakh before June 5, 2021 by selling the recyclable materials collected in the campaign. The amount will be donated to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund towards the vaccine challenge,” said Biju B., Environmental Engineer, Kerala State Pollution Control Board.

The Career Guidance and Adolescent Counselling Cell of the Department of Higher Secondary Education, National Cadet Corps, National Service Scheme, Scouts and Guides, Student Police Cadet, Kerala State Pollution Control Board, Haritha Keralam Mission, Suchithwa Mission and others are partners of the project.