Kerala

Online system for school admission

‘Sampoorna’ by KITE has provision to apply for transfer certificate too

The State government has issued an order for conducting school admissions through the online mode.

Applications for admissions to government, aided, and recognised unaided schools can be submitted through the Sampoorna school management software (www.sampoorna.kite.kerala.gov.in) maintained by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE). Parents can also apply for transfer certificates through Sampoorna. Those who have submitted applications directly in schools need not apply online.

The order calls for continuing the current system of class promotions for students from Classes 1 to 9 through Sampoorna. As for transfer certificate, upon receipt of an application, the headmaster/principal of a school has to issue it through Sampoorna and a digital copy has to be made available to the new school.

From other streams

Students from other streams such as CBSE and ICSE and new students can apply for admission through Sampoorna. Provisional admission will be given to such students.

“KITE has incorporated a facility in Sampoorna wherein parents can see the current status of their application using the reference number issued at the time of submission of their application,” K. Anvar Sadath, Chief Executive Officer, KITE, said.

The relevant original documents need be given only at the time of admission or when requested.

Aadhaar number

The order says that students who have Aadhaar number (UID) should compulsorily indicate it on Sampoorna. Those who have applied for UID and have received the enrolment ID should enter it. There is a provision for entering ‘no’ for those who have not yet applied for Aadhaar.

Supporting documents, including video on the online admission process, are available on www.sampoorna.kite.kerala.gov.in.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 10:29:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/online-system-for-school-admission/article31773542.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY