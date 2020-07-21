Kerala

Online registration for MGU admission from July 28

The online registration for single-window admission (CAP) to undergraduate degree programmes in affiliated colleges under Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, will begin at 2 p.m. on July 28. Registration can be done through the university’s website www.cap.mgu.ac.in.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the entire admission process has been made online. The applicants are required to upload a digital copy of the photograph, signature, other documents, and testimonials along with the application.

Candidates applying for seats under the Management, Community, and Disability-Sports-Cultural quotas too should register online and are required to submit a copy of the online application submitted through the single window to the respective college. Those from Lakshadweep should apply online and submit a copy to the respective college.

The university will publish the provisional rank list of applicants in the Disability-Sports-Cultural quotas. Details are available on the CAP website.

