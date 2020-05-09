Kerala

Online platform for NoRKs to book vehicles

Stranded people can submit enquiries to tour/transport operator through Kerala Tourism

Kerala Tourism has launched an online platform that enables the stranded non-resident Keralites (NoRKs) to book vehicles of tour operators to travel back to the State.

Those stranded in other States can submit enquiries to tour/transport operator through Kerala Tourism’s official website www.keralatourism.org.

The tour operator will get the NoRKs’ requirements and contact details by email. Simultaneously, the applicants will get an enquiry number and relevant information about the preferred travel company. The interaction can help fix a trip and payment.

The traveller can then apply for the entry pass to travel to Kerala, using the vehicle details. “This would help the NoRKs to get vehicles for their travel to the State,” said Rani George, Secretary, Kerala Tourism. The platform has facilitated 151 registrations and registration of tour/transport operators is continuing.

The number of vehicles available for the service is now 493, with an overall seating capacity of 5,897.

