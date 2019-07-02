Online food distribution network under scanner

Various online food distribution services and their network of delivery personnel are under the observation of State Excise enforcement agencies after it has been found that these delivery networks are being used to distribute or sell narcotic substances in the guise of food packs, Excise and Labour Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan has said.

Replying to questions by M.K. Muneer, K.N.A Khader and others during question hour on Tuesday, Mr. Ramakrishnan said three cases of using food delivery networks to distribute narcotic substances had been registered in the State and 16 persons arrested in this regard.

The State government also strengthened the enforcement machinery, and the names, mobile number and vehicle numbers of all delivery boys of online food distribution agencies were currently being monitored closely.

Inter-State bus services were also being monitored as part of the measures being taken to check narcotic trade. Vehicles were being subjected to lightning inspections at border check posts and border patrolling had been intensified. The godowns of parcel services and courier agencies were also being observed and inspected as a matter of routine to prevent drug trade, Mr. Ramakrishnan said.

Also, the Excise department was trying to create more public awareness on how online food delivery networks were being used to aid narcotic trade in the State. Excise department’s toll-free numbers were being given wide publicity now so that the public could pass on any information that they might have to the enforcement agencies.

More instances of narcotic trade were coming to light because of the stringent enforcement measures and not necessarily because of a sudden spike in drug trade in the State, he said. After this government came to power, till May this year, 53,753 abkari cases, 18,868 NDPS cases, and 2,15,516 COTPA cases were registered. The State had also been demanding an amendment of the current NDPS Act that envisaged possession of up to one kg of ganja as a bailable offence, Mr. Ramakrishnan said.