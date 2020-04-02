One tests positive in Pathanamthitta

The total number of clinically confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district has gone up to 13, with one more person testing positive for the infection on Thursday.

As per a medical bulletin on Thursday, a 26-year-old man who came from Dubai on March 22 has tested positive for the virus infection. He was admitted to the isolation ward at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital on Wednesday.

Resident Medical Officer at the hospital Ashish Mohankumar told The Hindu that the condition of the patient, with mild symptoms of throat infection, was stable. The patient had reached the Cochin international airport in an Air Arabia flight (Flight No. G9425), from the Sharjah airport, on March 22. He hired a taxi (driver identified) to a friend’s house at Kaloor and stayed there. He left for his home village of Thumpamon the next morning in another taxi (driver identified).

Route map

As per the route map of the patient released by the Health Department, he had visited Punjab National Bank branch in Thiruvalla, a hotel at Mulakkuzha, and a pharmacy at Kulanada before reaching the Community Health Centre at Thumpamon on March 23 afternoon.

He was placed under home quarantine since 12.45 p.m. on March 23 and admitted to the General Hospital on Wednesday, official sources said. The surveillance teams of the Health Department identified 18 primary contacts and five secondary contacts of the patient. All have been home quarantined.

A total of 25 persons, including three persons who attended the controversial Tablighi Jamaat meet held at Nizamuddin in Delhi, have been admitted to the isolation wards at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, District Hospital in Kozhencherry and at the Pushpagiri Medical College Hospital in Thiruvalla as on Thursday evening.