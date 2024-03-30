GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One person arrested for propagating disinformation on EVM tampering

March 30, 2024 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Police have arrested one person for circulating fake news alleging attempts to tamper the electronic voting machines (EVMs) prior to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Malappuram native M.V. Sharafudeen was nabbed for propagating false claims on a complete lockdown being clamped for three weeks in order to tamper with EMVs. In order to further the disinformation, the accused purportedly shared on social media the screenshot of a news report regarding a lockdown that had been implemented during the COVID-19 spread in the country.

The law enforcers initiated action against him after his posts were detected by the Kochi Cyberdome during its social media patrolling.

The cyber division has operationalised social media monitoring cells in the Kerala police headquarters, police ranges and districts to detect fake news and counter its spread in the run-up to the polls.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.