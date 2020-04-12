One more tests positive in Pathanamthitta

One more Non-Resident Keralite (NRK) from Dubai has tested positive for COVID-19 in Pathanamthitta, taking the total number of coronavirus infected persons in the district, including the eight cured ones, to 17 on Sunday.

The 46-year-old man hailing from Pambini near Chittar, who came from Dubai on March 19, has been admitted to the isolation ward at Pathanamthitta General Hospital on Saturday.

As per a medical bulletin released by District Collector P.B. Noohu, here on Sunday, the NRK had sought Aster Clinic in Dubai on March 18 and 19 and returned to his residence, Akoos Villa in Dubai before boarding a Thiruvananthapuram-bound Air India flight (Flight No. AI 968) at 2.05 am on March 22.

He reached Thiruvananthapruam International Airport the same day and proceeded to Chittar from there in a car and reached Chittar police station by 3 p.m. From there, he was sent to home quarantine for the next 28 days on the directions of the Health Department, later. Meanwhile, he was admitted to the isolation ward at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital on Saturday.

The Health authorities here received the clinical examination result of his throat swab, confirming him a COVID-19 patient, on Sunday, official sources said.

The Collector said those who were present at the places mentioned in the route map of the patient, as specified above, should contact the Health authorities (Phone: 9188297118 or 9188294118).

16 in isolation

A total of 16 persons have been admitted to the isolation wards at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital (8), District Hospital in Kozhencherry (6), and at the General Hospital at Adoor (2) as on Sunday evening, official sources said.