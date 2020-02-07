One more suspected nCoV patient admitted to MCH

District Medical Officer K. Narayana Nayak on Thursday said that one more person suspected of the novel corona virus infection had been admitted to the Medical College isolation ward. With this, three persons were in the hospital under close observation.

He said that three more body fluid samples for suspected viral infections had been sent for testing.

As of now, the number of people in hospitals and homes under observation in the district had increased to 255, the health department reported. In order to assess the district's preventive measures against the corona virus threat, a district-level nodal officers’ meeting chaired by Dr. Nayak was held. The meeting concluded that there was no alarming situation in the district.

Special training was given to the members of the medical team who will screen passengers arriving at the Kannur airport from the areas affected by the disease. The airport has a 24-hour inspection facility, which would work in two shifts. Instructions had been issued to district hospital superintendents and block-level medical officers to intensify the preventive operation under the leadership of district nodal officer Dr. Abhilash, the health department said.

96 under observation

Meanwhile, in Kasaragod, the district health department said 98 persons had arrived from China and many others from other countries to the district. Of these, 96 were under home observation and two in Kanhangad district hospital

Two persons, who were under observation at the Kasaragod General Hospital, were discharged on Wednesday. So far, body fluid samples of 20 persons had been sent for testing. Of these, 14 tested negative and one positive.

The condition of those in the hospital was satisfactory, the Health Department said. An expert team from the Kozhikode Medical College visited the General Hospital on Thursday to assess the situation in the district. Training programmes were conducted at the civil station level and village panchayats in Kasaragod and Kanhangad. Besides, awareness and training programs were also conducted for various religious leaders and teachers, the department said.