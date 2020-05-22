One more from Wayanad tests positive for SARS-CoV-2

One more person from Wayanad district was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday.

The 53-year-old women of Kottathara in the district reached the Kochi international airport from Dubai on May 20. She was admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode for treatment on the same day.

Later, she was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and was shifted to the hospital attached to the Government Medical College, Kozhikode. Her husband was also institutionally home-quarantined.

Of the 22 COVID-19 patients in the district, 10 have recovered from the disease so far. As many as 3,450 persons are under observation.