One Kuthiran tunnel to be opened next month, HC told

Court was considering petitions filed by Chief Whip, others

One of the two tunnels of Kuthiran in Thrissur will be thrown open for traffic by March 31, the firm executing the work reiterated before the Kerala High Court on Friday.

Thrissur Express Way Limited made its position known to the court, which was considering a batch of petitions filed by Chief Whip K. Rajan and others. When the case came up for consideration of the court, the petitioners submitted that the work had been stalled.

Work progressing

However, counsel for the National Highway asserted that the work was progressing.

The authority submitted that protests and agitations were delaying the work at Kuthiran.

Police protection had to be sought for carrying out the work.

It also submitted that the petitions were moved with an eye on the Assembly polls.

Counsel for Mr. Rajan said the work shall be completed on time.

The court posted the case for March 16 with an instruction to report on the progress of the work.