One killed, four injured as bus collides with car in Wayanad

One person was killed on the spot and four injured when a KSRTC bus collided with a car head on at Kottakunnu near Meenangadi in Wayanad on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Ranjith, 36, of Kolippatta tribal hamlet near Varadoor in the district. Two others who were travelling in the car were admitted to medical college hospitals in Wayanad and Kozhikode. Two bus passengers also sustained minor injuries.

The bus was on its way to Adoor. A case was registered and investigation was on, the police said.