One held for sexually assaulting minor girl
The Nedumangad police have arrested a youth on charges of sexually assaulting a minor.
The police identified the accused as Rahul of Nedumangad. He has been accused of harassing the minor for nearly five years since she was nine years old, the police said.
He has been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.
