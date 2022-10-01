One held for sexually abusing minor girl
A 55-year-old man has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl at Channankara, near Kadinamkulam.
The accused, Anil Kumar of Kadinamkulam, was arrested by a police team lead by Kadinamkulam station house officer Saju Antony.
Kumar has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
