Kerala

One held for sexually abusing minor girl

A 55-year-old man has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl at Channankara, near Kadinamkulam.

The accused, Anil Kumar of Kadinamkulam, was arrested by a police team lead by Kadinamkulam station house officer Saju Antony.

Kumar has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.


