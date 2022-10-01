One held for sexually abusing minor girl

The accused, Anil Kumar of Kadinamkulam, was arrested by a police team lead by Kadinamkulam station house officer Saju Antony

A 55-year-old man has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl at Channankara, near Kadinamkulam.

Kumar has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Kumar has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.