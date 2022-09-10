One dead, three missing after snakeboat capsizes in Achankovil river in Mavelikkara

The Hindu Bureau September 10, 2022 13:23 IST

The palliyodam was on its way to participate in the Aranmula Uthrittathi Vallamkali (boat race) when it overturned around 8:30 a.m. today

File picture of palliyodams (snakeboats) at Aranmula | Photo Credit: Leju Kamal

The palliyodam was on its way to participate in the Aranmula Uthrittathi Vallamkali (boat race) when it overturned around 8:30 a.m. today

One person died and three others went missing after Chennithala Palliyodam (snakeboat) capsized in Achankovil river at Valiyaperumbuzha Kadavu near Mavelikara in Kerala’s Alappuzha district on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Adithyan (17) of Chennithala. His body was recovered by Fire and Rescue Services personnel. According to the police, the palliyodam was on its way to participate in the Aranmula Uthrittathi Vallamkali (boat race) when it overturned around 8:30 a.m. A search is on for the missing persons. There were reportedly 50 persons on the vessel when it capsized. The Aranmula Uthrattathi Vallamkali is scheduled to take place on the Pampa river near Aranmula Sree Parthasarathy temple in Pathanamthitta district on Sunday.



Our code of editorial values