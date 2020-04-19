One COVID-19 case each in Kasaragod, Kannur

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Kasaragod district on Sunday. The 48-year-old man from Thekkil at Chemmanad came from Dubai on March 16.

Eight patients were discharged from hospitals in the district after they fully recovered from the disease. District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas said the number of COVID-19 patients in the district had come down to 46. There were initially 169 patients.

As many as 5,194 people are under observation. Of this, 5,091 are in home quarantine.

In Kannur

One more COVID-19 case was confirmed in Kannur on Sunday, taking the total number of patients to 88 in the district.

District Collector T.V. Subhash said the new patient was a 29-year-old man from Chendayad, Kunnothuparambu, who arrived at the Karipur airport from Abu Dhabi on March 22. He was in home quarantine and the sample was collected at Thalassery General Hospital on April 17.

Three recovered patients were discharged from Thalassery General Hospital on Sunday. There are now 5,987 people under observation. Of this, 5,881 are in home quarantine.