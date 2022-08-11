One arrested for murdering brother in Thiruvananthapuram

Incident after drunken brawl between siblings

The Kazhakuttam police arrested one man for allegedly murdering his elder brother in the early hours of Thursday.

The police identified the accused as Raja, 36, of Lakshamveedu Colony at Pullattukari. He has been accused of murdering his brother, Raju, 42, around 1 a.m. The incident is suspected to have taken place during a drunken brawl that broke out between the siblings.

Raja, an auto-rickshaw driver, allegedly stabbed his brother who used to work as a head load worker in his chest using a machete. While the police rushed the victim to the Government Medical College Hospital after being alerted by their neighbours, Raju’s life could not be saved.