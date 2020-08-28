Onam festival season | Marayur jaggery gets record price

Marayur jaggery, produced in the household units of Marayur and Kanthallur villages is known for its quality.

With a spurt in demand orders, Marayur jaggery has fetched an ever record price during the Onam festival season. The price of a sack (50 kg) of Marayur jaggery on Thursday was ₹4,100 and the agencies entrusted with the marketing the produce are trying hard to meet the demand.

Selvin Mariappan of Marayur Agriculture Producer Company, one of the three agencies for marketing the jaggery, on Friday said that the price hike was mainly due to high demand from both the government and private agencies during the festival season. In addition to Horticorp, the Onam markets run by Agriculture department and cooperative banks ordered for Marayur jaggery, he said adding that they could meet only half of the orders given by these agencies.

In view of the Onam season, the production level was also increased, he said. Nearly a month back, the highest price was ₹3,000 per sack and the increase in demand was due to the intervention of the government to supply Marayur jaggery in the public markets, he added.

Marayur jaggery, produced in the household units of Marayur and Kanthallur villages is known for its quality. It is estimated that nearly 1,000 acres of land is under sugarcane cultivation in the two villages.

Akbar Ali who runs a jaggery production unit at Marayur said there was a palpable preference for natural and quality products now. “The rise in demand in a short period prompted the hike in the prices, he said. However, there is a chance of a fall in the prices after the festival season,” he added.

Mr Ali said that a steady market prompted by the continuous procurement by agencies like Supplyco can ensure a stable price. This, he said, would prevent chances of fake products arriving the market as Marayur jaggery.

Selvaraj, a farmer said that the hike in prices would not benefit the farmers as only a few quantities of total production are sold at that price now. Jaggery production is done throughout the year and the farmers cannot hold it over to get a price hike, he added. There was a fall in jaggery production in the post-lockdown period and the sugarcane farms were left unharvested due to lack of workers.

The unexpected rise in prices would not benefit the large number of farmers who had already harvested their crops, he said. There should be some follow up action to provide a stable and remuinarative price to the farmers, he added.