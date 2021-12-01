Omicron alert: preventive measures tightened in Wayanad

Those returning from abroad should go into 14-day self-quarantine

The Wayanad district administration has intensified preventive measures and tightened surveillance in the wake of reports of Omicron spread in several countries.

District Collector A. Geetha on Wednesday ordered all those who had returned from abroad to go into self-quarantine for 14 days.

Those who cross the Karnataka-Kerala border through check-posts at Muthanga, Tholpetty, and Bavali should register on the COVID-19 portal before they enter the district and produce COVID-19 vaccination certificates or RT-PCR negative test results collected in the last 72 hours, Ms. Geetha said.

She also directed secretaries of local bodies to strengthen rapid response teams and control rooms. The Panchayat Deputy Director and secretaries of municipalities in the district have been directed to monitor control rooms.

Revenue officials not below the rank of deputy tahsildar or junior superintendent will be appointed as charge officers at check-posts for supervision.

The services of police personnel can also be used at check-posts, the Collector said.