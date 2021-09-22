Ombudsman orders demolition of ropeway

P.S. Gopinathan, Ombudsman for Local Self-Government Institutions, has ordered the demolition of a ropeway being constructed by Nilambur MLA P.V. Anvar’s father-in-law across a controversial check-dam at Cheenkannippali in Urngattiri panchayat in the district.

Mr. Gopinathan has asked the Urngattiri panchayat secretary to complete the demolition before November 30.

It was found that the ropeway was being constructed under the guise of a restaurant for which the permission had been granted. The Ombudsman’s action has come in connection with a complaint filed by M.P. Vinod.

The Ombudsman pointed out that the panchayat had failed in its duty to demolish the ropeway even four years after finding that it was an illegal construction. Although the panchayat secretary asked for three

months for the demolition, the Ombudsman did not oblige.