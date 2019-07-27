Officers, sailors pay tributes to Kargil heroes

A wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the 20th year of Kargil Vijay Diwas was held at Prerna Sthal, the War Memorial of the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala in Kannur on Friday.

INA Commandant Vice Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi and senior officers of the Ezhimala naval station observed two minutes silence to honour the sacrifice of the brave soldiers and airmen who successfully evicted the Pakistani intruders in Kargil in 1999, a press release issued by the INA said. As part of the day’s celebrations, the station organised a walkathon from the Payyannur Railway station to the INA in the evening. Officers, sailors, and civilians along with their family members took part in the event, the release said. The event was flagged off by Vice Admiral Tripathi.

The release said that the INA would be open to public on July 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Individuals in possession of valid government issued photo identity card could visit the academy on Saturday through the Payyannur gate of the INA, it said. The INA band would perform at the Gandhi Park at Payyanur for the public from 5 p.m. on July 28, the release said adding that the performance would be a mix of martial and popular tunes that would bring up patriotism and motivate the youngsters.

A cycling expedition undertaken by the Kannur Cycling Club from here themed “Be With Our Soldiers” would reach the INA on July 28, the academy said. The expedition was a follow-up of the celebrations of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The expedition team would be joined by the cycling enthusiasts from the station Ezhimala in their final leg, it said.