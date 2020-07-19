Offering balitarpan in customary spots being discouraged

Several devotees who turned up to perform balitarpan at various locations in Kollam on Sunday were stopped and sent back by the police following strict instructions.

Ministry of Home Affairs had banned all mass gatherings and taking into account the steady increase in COVID-19 cases, the government had also instructed all devotees to conduct the ritual at their homes.

Every year, tens of thousands of devotees flocked to Thirumullavaram, Mundakkal Papanasini, Adissamangalam Maha Vishnu Temple, Kattil Mekathil Temple, and Ashtamudi Sree Veerabhadraswamy Temple in the district, during Karkidaka Vavu to pay obeisance to their ancestors.

Usually, huge pandals that can accommodate over 500 persons are erected near the temples and elaborate arrangements are made at the ghats for observing the ritual.

If KSRTC used to operate special services for the devotees from different depots during the previous years, this time barricades were erected near all major centres. The entire coastal area was put under close monitoring from early Sunday.

“Though the public was asked to stay home and observe the rite as per COVID-19 guidelines, some people tried to enter the restricted area. Since many cases have been reported from the coastal belt and the area is under strict surveillance, nobody will be allowed on the beaches,” said an official.

Many temple authorities had announced that they would not be conducting the ritual due to the COVID-19 situation. The restrictions would be in place till Monday evening.