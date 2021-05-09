NSS volunteers to join in COVID containment efforts

Over 2,000 students to monitor asymptomatic patients

NSS volunteers of various higher secondary schools in the district will join COVID-19 containment efforts as part of Shalabhangal, a joint initiative of Health and Education Departments.

Their service will be used for monitoring asymptomatic patients as 80-83% patients in the district belong to that category and are currently in home care. Apart from follow-ups, the students will also spread awareness so that the patients can recognise symptoms that can have dangerous consequences. They will help the patients monitor their oxygen saturation level, pulse rate and respiration rate to find any fluctuations.

“They will be mainly looking for the red flags that include extreme fatigue, disorientation, respiratory distress and haemoptysis (coughing up of blood). People often ignore fatigue connecting it to food intake, but that along with low urine output are serious symptoms and the students will identify such patients who will be shifted to hospitals,” said an official.

While the team of students will keep the patients updated about revised protocols , they will also provide support to those who are struggling with stress and depression by guiding them to professionals. “They will also advise the patients how to do proning exercises to improve oxygen levels,” the official said. The first batch of over 2,000 students were given an online training during the weekend.