GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

NSS takes swipe at bishop Coorilose

Published - June 10, 2024 08:58 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Nair Service Society General Secretary G. Sukumaran Nair on Monday ridiculed former metropolitan Bishop Geevarghese Coorilose in connection with the controversy sparked by his criticism of the Left Democratic Front government following its Lok Sabha election debacle.

“Coorilose used to be one of the closest allies of the Chief Minister. Should you play second fiddle to someone, you are bound to hear this,” remarked Mr. Nair, referring to the episode. Interacting with the media, he also termed the election outcome as a lesson for the ruling parties both at the Centre and the State and said the State government should take this result as an opportunity to work for the people. “If they are still not ready to take the Opposition along and work for the people, a similar fate awaits them too,” he noted.

Mr. Nair attributed the less-than-expected electoral performance of the National Democratic Alliance to the way it treated the Opposition and the massive gap in their communication with the people.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.