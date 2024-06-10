NSS takes swipe at bishop Coorilose

Nair Service Society General Secretary G. Sukumaran Nair on Monday ridiculed former metropolitan Bishop Geevarghese Coorilose in connection with the controversy sparked by his criticism of the Left Democratic Front government following its Lok Sabha election debacle.

“Coorilose used to be one of the closest allies of the Chief Minister. Should you play second fiddle to someone, you are bound to hear this,” remarked Mr. Nair, referring to the episode. Interacting with the media, he also termed the election outcome as a lesson for the ruling parties both at the Centre and the State and said the State government should take this result as an opportunity to work for the people. “If they are still not ready to take the Opposition along and work for the people, a similar fate awaits them too,” he noted.

Mr. Nair attributed the less-than-expected electoral performance of the National Democratic Alliance to the way it treated the Opposition and the massive gap in their communication with the people.