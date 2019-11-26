Now State students can study in Japan

Postgraduate students of universities in the State will soon be able to pursue their courses partly in Osaka University in Japan.

An agreement to this effect was entered into by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Genta Kawahara, Executive Vice President, Global Engagement and Student Support, Osaka University, during the former’s visit to Japan on Tuesday. The deal will enable postgraduate students in the State to earn credits by pursuing sandwich courses in subjects in Japan.

During deliberations on the Osaka University’s Suita campus, Dr. Kawahara expressed the varsity’s willingness in collaborating with universities in Kerala.

The sandwich courses would mark the start of the partnership, he was quoted as saying in an official release issued by the Office of the Chief Minister. Sandwich course refers to courses that comprise a certain duration of the programme reserved for industrial exposure or studies abroad.

Mr. Vijayan proposed tie-ups in an array of research areas, including natural polymers and polymer nanocomposites.