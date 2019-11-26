Kerala

Now State students can study in Japan

more-in

Kerala ties up with Osaka University for sandwich courses

Postgraduate students of universities in the State will soon be able to pursue their courses partly in Osaka University in Japan.

An agreement to this effect was entered into by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Genta Kawahara, Executive Vice President, Global Engagement and Student Support, Osaka University, during the former’s visit to Japan on Tuesday. The deal will enable postgraduate students in the State to earn credits by pursuing sandwich courses in subjects in Japan.

During deliberations on the Osaka University’s Suita campus, Dr. Kawahara expressed the varsity’s willingness in collaborating with universities in Kerala.

The sandwich courses would mark the start of the partnership, he was quoted as saying in an official release issued by the Office of the Chief Minister. Sandwich course refers to courses that comprise a certain duration of the programme reserved for industrial exposure or studies abroad.

Mr. Vijayan proposed tie-ups in an array of research areas, including natural polymers and polymer nanocomposites.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2019 11:52:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/now-state-students-can-study-in-japan/article30090733.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY