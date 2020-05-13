Now, post offices to provide MVD services

Services being offered by the 80 offices of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) will soon be available through the 5,000-odd post offices across the State.

For offering the services to motorists, MVD e-seva kendras will come up at post offices. These centres will be manned by personnel of India Post. Apart from the fee notified for the services by the MVD, postal authorities will collect an additional service charge.

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran gave the nod for the project after a meeting here on Tuesday.

Chief Post Master General Sarada Sampath, who attended the meeting along with Principal Secretary, Transport, K.R. Jyothilal and State Transport Commissioner R. Sreelekha, has been asked to submit a report on the modalities of the project, official sources told The Hindu.

The new innovative role for post offices in Kerala is coming at a time of technological innovations that have sidelined the role of post office’s role as a communication channel and they are being developed as common services centres. For the MVD, no additional infrastructure needs to be created at the post offices and only India Post personnel should be trained.

Of the 5,000 post offices, 1,500 are full-fledged and manned by more than one personnel. Apart from providing postal, banking, and insurance services, post offices can upgrade into single access points in future, offering e-services of various departments. In the United Kingdom, citizens get the services through post offices.