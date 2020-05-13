Kerala

Now, post offices to provide MVD services

To man MVD e-seva kendras

Services being offered by the 80 offices of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) will soon be available through the 5,000-odd post offices across the State.

For offering the services to motorists, MVD e-seva kendras will come up at post offices. These centres will be manned by personnel of India Post. Apart from the fee notified for the services by the MVD, postal authorities will collect an additional service charge.

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran gave the nod for the project after a meeting here on Tuesday.

Chief Post Master General Sarada Sampath, who attended the meeting along with Principal Secretary, Transport, K.R. Jyothilal and State Transport Commissioner R. Sreelekha, has been asked to submit a report on the modalities of the project, official sources told The Hindu.

The new innovative role for post offices in Kerala is coming at a time of technological innovations that have sidelined the role of post office’s role as a communication channel and they are being developed as common services centres. For the MVD, no additional infrastructure needs to be created at the post offices and only India Post personnel should be trained.

Of the 5,000 post offices, 1,500 are full-fledged and manned by more than one personnel. Apart from providing postal, banking, and insurance services, post offices can upgrade into single access points in future, offering e-services of various departments. In the United Kingdom, citizens get the services through post offices.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 11:19:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/now-post-offices-to-provide-mvd-services/article31577397.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY