Now, police turn to yoga to make people stay at home

Having effectively used their popular social media wing to raise awareness about COVID-19 through humorous memes and viral videos, the Kerala Police are now set to dabble in yoga to bolster their ‘stay at home’ campaign.

The initiative, tagged ‘Yoga against Corona’, aims at entertaining the public forced to stay indoors and to ensure the maintenance of their general health and fitness levels at a time when avenues for workout remain restricted.

The police have designed the new campaign realising that the same set of citizens who were unwilling to leave their fast-submerging homes during the floods are now reluctant to stay indoors and follow the lockdown protocol. A video of a 10-minute session of various asanas shot at the Martyrs Column of the Police Headquarters was uploaded on YouTube and various social media platforms on Thursday.

Yoga capsule

“When humanity is fighting against corona, locked in their homes, the Kerala Police have come up with a ‘yoga capsule’ specifically designed to strengthen the respiratory system,” said Additional Director General of Police Manoj Abraham, who heads the social media wings of the Police Department and conceptualised the campaign on a directive of State Police Chief Loknath Behera, who devotes an hour daily for his yoga routine.

Considering that the virus attacks the respiratory system, the police hope to add to the general immunity against it by strengthening the respiratory system through their new initiative.

The asanas have been selected by yoga experts within the department and performed by police officers themselves.

The video was directed, produced, shot, edited and scripted by the police social media team.

The police have roped in celebrities, including film stars, to appeal to the people to stay at home to ‘Break the Chain.’ The yoga campaign comes close on the heels of the phenomenal popularity of its ‘handwash dance’ and the ‘Break the Chain’ animated video, which reached more than 6.5 million people in five days.