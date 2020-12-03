Kerala

Notice to Devaswom, Collector

The Kerala High Court has issued notices to the Guruvayur Devaswom and the Thrissur Collector on a writ petition seeking to issue directives to register cases against the wife of Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran and a few others for entering the Nalambalam of the temple in violation of the COVID-19 protocol.

The notices were issued on a petition moved by A. Nagesh of Thrissur.

The petitioner submitted that the wife of the Minister and their relatives offered prayers on November 25 and 26 at a time when devotees were not permitted inside the Nalambalam due to the curbs imposed in view of COVID-19.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2020 11:31:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/notice-to-devaswom-collector/article33243614.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY