Notice to Devaswom, Collector

The Kerala High Court has issued notices to the Guruvayur Devaswom and the Thrissur Collector on a writ petition seeking to issue directives to register cases against the wife of Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran and a few others for entering the Nalambalam of the temple in violation of the COVID-19 protocol.

The notices were issued on a petition moved by A. Nagesh of Thrissur.

The petitioner submitted that the wife of the Minister and their relatives offered prayers on November 25 and 26 at a time when devotees were not permitted inside the Nalambalam due to the curbs imposed in view of COVID-19.