GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Noted Malayalam writer K.B. Sreedevi passes away at 84

Sreedevi’s works mostly mapped the lives of women in the Namboodiri community during her times who had faced several struggles

January 16, 2024 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Malayalam writer K.B. Sreedevi.

Malayalam writer K.B. Sreedevi. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Noted Malayalam writer K.B. Sreedevi passed away here on January 16 (Tuesday). She was 84.

She passed away around 9 a.m. at the residence of her son at Thrippunithura. She was suffering from age-related illness for some time. The cremation was set to be held at Thrippunithura at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Born on May 1, 1940 at Vellakattumana in Malappuram, she completed her Class X at V.M.C. High School, Wandoor. She wrote her first story at the age of 13.

ALSO READ
‘This is to tell the world that KB Sreedevi was here’

Some of her noted works includeYajnam, Agnihothram, Parayipetta Panthirukulam, Moonnam Thalamura, Mukhathodumugham, Thiriyuzhichil and Kuttithirumeni. Her novel Yajnam had won the Kungumam award in 1974. Her granddaughter Ranjana K. had made a short film based on Yajnam.

Her works mostly mapped the lives of women in the Namboodiri community during her times who had faced several social struggles.

She had won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for her contribution to literature. She also won the Kerala State Film Award for best story for Niramala in 1976.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled her death. He said Sreedevi’s works portrayed social vices.

Related Topics

Kerala / Malayalam literature / books and literature / Malayalam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.