Noted Kerala theatre director Prashanth Narayanan dies

A prominent figure in the theatre world for over three decades, Prashanth Narayanan directed around 60 plays

December 28, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI
Prashanth Narayanan

Prashanth Narayanan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Well-known theatre director and playwright Prashanth Narayanan died at a State-run hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on December 28 (Thursday), industry sources said. He was 51.

He had been undergoing treatment for a lung-related ailment.

A prominent figure in the theatre world for over three decades, Mr. Narayanan directed around 60 plays.

He also scripted a large number of plays, many of which won the hearts of theatre lovers across language barriers.

The play titled Chayamukhi, featuring actors Mohanlal and Mukesh, further enhanced his popularity among the audience in Kerala.

Other popular plays directed by him include Manikarnika, Taj Mahal andKara.

Mr. Narayanan received several honours, including the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi award for the best play script in 2003.

In his condolence message, Kerala Minister for Culture Saji Cherian said the State has lost a talented artiste who left his mark on the world of theatre over the last three decades.

Apart from his role as a director, Mr. Narayanan made a significant impact as a columnist, teacher, actor, playwright, and more, said Mr. Cherian.

The Minister also specially mentioned his plays Chayamukhi, Swapnam Vasavadathan and Manikarnika in his message.

