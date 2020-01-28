Not enough is known about nCoV epidemiology

From a thriving port city and an industrial hub in central China, concerns about a viral infection is now spreading across the globe. As Malayalis figure among the most mobile communities around the world, the health authorities here too are on high alert against novel coronavirus (nCoV), which has not been identified previously among humans.

It all began when the virus that caused pneumonia cases in Wuhan City in Hubei Province of China on December 31 last year did not match other known strains.

After a week, the Chinese authorities confirmed that it was a coronavirus, part of a family that causes common cold, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), “not enough is known about the epidemiology of 2019-nCoV to draw definitive conclusions about the full clinical features of disease, the intensity of the human-to-human transmission, and the original source of the outbreak.” They are found to be transmitted between animals and humans.

Several diseases

“These viruses can cause a wide range of diseases from common cold to fatal pneumonia and respiratory issues,” says a list of guidelines prepared by the Health Department. Among newborns and children aged below one, it could cause stomach infection and meningitis. The major symptoms are fever, cold, cough, sore throat, and breathing problems. Later, pneumonia and kidney failure could happen, leading to death.

The infection can spread to those interacting with patients and infected animals and birds. It could be through the droplets coming out when patients sneeze or cough, or through other body fluids. The symptoms may manifest within a period of six to 10 days. Throat swabs, urine, blood and phlegm need to be sent for lab tests.

Screening mechanisms

Vaccines or anti-viral medicines are yet to be made available. The only way of treatment is to reduce the intensity of the infection. Those with serious breathing issues will have to be put on ventilator support. The WHO has called for proper screening mechanisms for international travellers as Wuhan is a major domestic and international transport hub.

P.K. Sunil, member of the Infoclinic group of doctors, pointed out that personal hygiene habits such as frequent handwashing were important preventive steps. Touching eyes, nose and mouth without cleaning hands should be avoided. It is better to cover the face with a handkerchief while sneezing or coughing, he added.

The Health Department has urged people to also avoid spreading false information on the disease. Those with a travel history to affected countries are now subjected to mandatory screening. They will have to stay indoors for at least 28 days.

If symptoms are noticed among relatives, family members or acquaintances, they will have to contact the health staff. People with symptoms should use masks while visiting hospitals and children with such symptoms should not be sent to schools.

A.S. Jayanth