NoRKs’ registration crosses 5 lakh

The number of Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) from abroad and within Indian States who have registered online to return to Kerala has crossed five lakh.

Since the online registration began on last Sunday, 3.98 lakh NoRKs from 203 countries have registered till May 2 on the official website of the Department of Non-Resident Keralite Affairs.

The number of NoRKs in various Indian States who have registered on the website has touched 1.38 lakh in three days.

The registration began on April 29 evening.

According to NoRKA, the combined registration has reached 5.34 lakh.

UAE and Saudi

While NoRKs from the UAE (1,75, 423) and Saudi Arabia (54,305) top the list in the registration, those stranded in the States of Karnataka (44,871) Tamil Nadu (41,425) and Maharashtra (19,029) constitute the top three within the country.

The list of NoRKs will be forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs and the embassies of the respective countries, NoRKA said here on Saturday.