Nod for temporary appointments in govt schools

The State government has issued an order giving its nod for appointing temporary teachers or non-teaching employees, including full-time menial staff, on daily wages to posts lying vacant for more than 30 days in government and aided schools in the new academic year.

Guidelines for making the temporary appointments lay down that if any category of teachers found to be excess in a school as per the staff fixation order continue there, then no appointment on daily wages should be made to the category concerned. The excess teachers should be redeployed to the existing vacancies.

If the applicants are on State Public Service Commission (PSC) rank-lists/short-lists in districts where these are valid, they should be given priority in daily-wage appointments in government schools. However, no benefit during the period of daily-wage service will be considered if a teachers gets PSC appointment in future.

Teachers who have K-TET or have been exempted from it should be appointed on daily wages.

Continuation of temporary teachers in regular vacancies on daily wages should not prevent reporting of the vacancies to the PSC. Head teachers who fail to do so will face strict action.

Teachers have to be paid daily wages at rates specified in orders issued by the Finance department for specific periods.

Higher secondary and vocational higher secondary schools should appoint qualified teachers as per their special rules to vacancies as per the guidelines.