Nod for draft alignment of NH stretch

DPR for Vazhimukku-Kaliyikkavila stretch under preparation: Minister

The government has given its sanction for the draft alignment of the Vazhimukku-Kaliyikkavila stretch of National Highway 66. Preparation of a detailed project report is under way and land for the road development has to be acquired, Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

Replying to a submission by K. Ansalan, MLA, on Thursday, the Minister said the development of the Vazhimukku-Kaliyikkavila stretch was included in the second phase development of the four-laning of the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila National Highway. Nearly 24.7 hectares of land would need to be acquired. The funds for the acquisition would be provided by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The support of KIIFB’s technical resource team had been sought for measuring the land to be acquired. Steps would be taken to complete the project in a time-bound manner.

The Minister said the issue of the road development had come up at a meeting of MLAs in the district, and directions were given to officials the same day to intervene. The MLA had also twice raised the matter directly. Further steps would be taken after perusing the status report, Mr. Riyas said.