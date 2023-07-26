Nod for 97 temporary Plus One batches for Malabar

July 26, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to give approval to additional 97 temporary higher secondary batches in the six districts from Palakkad to Kasaragod to address the shortage of Plus One seats in Malabar.

The batches have been sanctioned in government and aided schools in Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts.

This will make available an additional 5,820 Plus One seats in Malabar – 3,420 in government schools and 2,400 in aided schools, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said at a press conference here on Wednesday.

Fifty-seven of these batches will be for government schools and 40 for aided. Four will be for Palakkad district (an increase of 240 seats), 11 for Kozhikode (660 seats more), 53 for Malappuram (additional 3,180 seats), four for Wayanad (increase of 240 seats), 10 for Kannur (600 seats), and 15 for Kasaragod districts (900 seats).

Of the 97 batches, 17 are Science batches, 52 Humanities, and 28 Commerce. Palakkad gets two Humanities and Commerce batches each; Kozhikode two Science, five Humanities; and four Commerce; Malappuram four Science, 32 Humanities, and 17 Commerce batches, Wayanad four Humanities batches; Kannur four Science, three Humanities, and three Commerce; and Kasaragod seven Science, six Humanities, and two Commerce batches.

Of the 57 batches in government schools, 12 are Science batches, 35 Humanities, and 10 Commerce, while of the 40 aided school batches, five are Science, 17 Humanities, and 18 Commerce.

Besides these 97 batches, 14 batches from various districts were transferred to Malappuram last month itself. Seventy-nine temporary batches shifted to Malabar in the 2021-22 academic year and two new batches sanctioned for Kannur will continue this year. Two Humanities batches that were sanctioned for two model residential schools at Nalloornad and Kalpetta in Wayanad district will also continue this year.

Applications will be invited on July 29 for school/combination transfer within districts for Plus One merit seats vacant after the second supplementary allotment, vacant seats in management quota of aided schools, and the 5,820 seats in the 97 temporary batches newly sanctioned to government and aided schools in Malabar.

After the school/combination transfer, another supplementary allotment will be held for students yet to get admission. This will be followed by inter-district school/combination transfer to ensure higher secondary admission for all on merit basis.

At the end of Plus One higher secondary admission process, if the number of students who have taken admission to any of these temporary batches is found to be inadequate, those batches will be cancelled. The students who have taken admission to those batches will be shifted to similar batches in the same school or similar batches in a nearby school.