No talks unless Shane completes dubbing of Ullasam, says producers’ association

The Kerala Film Producers’ Association has upped the ante against actor Shane Nigam by stating that there is no scope for any conciliatory talks unless he completes the dubbing of the movie Ullasam.

The association and the actor have been on a warpath since October last year after Shane alleged that he had received death threats from Joby George, producer of his movie Veyil, for changing his hairstyle for the movie Qurbani.

The differences between the actor and the producers peaked after the association banned him in November when he stirred up a controversy by shaving off his hair and beard, thus disrupting the shooting of Veyil, in which he was to appear in different looks.

M. Renjith, president of the Kerala Film Producers Association, said on Saturday that they had asked the actor to complete the dubbing of Ullasam before January 5. He had failed to turn up and hence we had no other option but to continue our non- cooperation till the dubbing work was over, he said.

Mr. Nigam had earlier said that the dubbing could not be completed as the producer was yet to settle his remuneration agreed for the movie. Mr. Renjith alleged that the actor had agreed to complete the film for a fee of ₹25 lakh, but later changed it to ₹40 lakh saying that his movie Kumbalanghi Nights was a hit.

The actor tendered an apology in December over his statement that the producers had suffered mental illness and not mental trauma. An executive committee meet of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes scheduled on January 9 is likely to take up the actor’s request seeking its intervention to sort out the issue.