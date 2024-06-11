No restrictions on road through campus for now, says NIT-C

The National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) has issued a statement that restrictions on the stretch of Kunnamangalam-Agastianmuzhi Road running through the campus will not affect the public until the completion of the parallel four-lane road from 12th Mile to Kattangal.

The clarification comes against the backdrop of the recent protest in the region over a few boards erected by the institute claiming ownership of the land through which the road runs and forbidding trespassing. The move had drawn flak on grounds that the road was part of the State Highway and had been in use even before the NIT (previously Regional Engineering College) came into existence. The public had claimed that in the event the road was closed for general traffic, they would have to take a roundabout road which was not in a good condition at present.

The NIT-C had claimed ownership of the land several times in the past and had requested the government to hand it back to the institute. However, due to political interventions it did not happen.

In the clarification issued, the institute said it had the boards erected on the basis of a Government Order dated November 12, 2003. However, it had not complained against it being used by the public and had not intended to do so. On the other hand, the institute had handed over development of another road running through the campus between the Main Campus and the East Campus through Companymukku for over 1.8-km length and 12-metre width, in addition to several other pieces of land to accommodate developments from time to time. The construction of the four-lane road has already begun and once completed, the current road running in front of the campus main gate will be free of regular traffic.

The NIT-C’s claim on the current road comes in the wake of a series of accidents involving students and faculty, besides intrusion by anti-social elements. The attachment of the road is expected to convert the campus into a closed one with more safety. The institute expects the PWD to surrender the current road once the works of the parallel road is completed.

The statement also reminds the public that the institute has deposited around ₹11 crore to the Kerala State Electricity Board for a first-of-its-kind fully digital automated substation which will cater not only to the campus but the neighbouring areas too.