No plan to implement Misra commission report: Union Minister

Panel looked into issues faced by linguistic, religious minorities

Union Minister of State for Social Justice A. Narayana Swamy said on Wednesday that the Centre had no plans to implement the report of the Ranganath Misra Commission. The commission chaired by the former Chief Justice of India (CJI) had looked into various issues related to linguistic and religious minorities in the country.

The National Commission for Religious and Linguistic Minorities was constituted by the Government of India on 29 October 2004 to look into various issues related to the linguistic and religious minorities in the country. It was chaired by former CJI Ranganath Misra.

Mr. Swamy said welfare of the SC/ST communities and minorities was on the top of the Centre’s agenda. He inaugurated the leadership meet organised by the BJP’s SC/ST Morcha.

Mr. Swamy said the attack on SC/STs in Kerala had increased. BJP leaders K. V. Sivan, P. Sudheer and E. S. Biju were among those who spoke.